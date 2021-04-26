Twitter Scorches Rick Santorum For Anti-Native American Racism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:42 Hits: 1

Let's frame this story as it should be: follow the money. Young America's Foundation is a wingnut welfare outfit funded by right wing billionaires like the Kochs and Betsy DeVos. They're part of the "State Policy Network" that Sourcewatch calls "the tip of the spear of far-right, nationally funded policy agenda in the states that undergirds extremists in the Republican Party." They paid Rick Santorum to spew this racist BS. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." The racism is the point. Twitter was quick to respond to Rick: without the assistance of Native Americans, Lewis and Clark would still be wandering around Montana looking for the Northwest Passage. — Piniond (@sirala6) April 26, 2021 Rick Santorum says “We birthed a nation from nothing.” You dumb asshat. You didn’t do anything by yourselves, you enslaved others to do it for you. And you stole the land from Native Americans. Fuck off. — Kate ???? (@ImSpeaking13) April 26, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/twitter-assails-rick-santorum-anti-native