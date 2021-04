Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:21 Hits: 1

The United States, China, and India are each now engaged in what seems like a paradoxical enterprise: the quest to increase their global status while also turning inward to become more self-sufficient.

Read more https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2021-04-26/new-age-autarky