Published on Monday, 26 April 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday refused to disclose the details of his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, when McCarthy allegedly implored Trump to call off his supporters who were ransacking the Capitol.

