Angela Rye Shuts Down Chris Christie On Taxes And 'Socialism'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 8

Democratic strategist Angela Rye on Sunday disputed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) after he argued that tax increases are the same as "socialism." During a panel segment on ABC's This Week program, Republican strategist Sarah Fagan accused President Joe Biden of packing "social spending" into his infrastructure proposals. But Rye disagreed. "I think it's so rich to hear folks talking about Joe Biden's far-left agenda," Rye said. "If it is to far left to sign 60 executive orders overturning the hatred that was in Donald Trump's executive orders -- at least 23 of them -- if it is far left to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, if it's far left to end the Muslim travel ban, if it is far left to restore the partnership with the World Health Organization then I think most of the country is far left." "Yes, there are some social things that need to happen in infrastructure," she added. "Because it just so happens that discrimination and inequitable conditions exist even in our infrastructure. That was not something that was originated in this administration." Christie, however, argued that the Biden's proposals are not popular even though 59% of Americans have said that the plan is a good idea.

