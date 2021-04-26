GOPer Kevin McCarthy Tries To Rewrite History In 'Insurrection: The Remake'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:28 Hits: 14

As we showed you here yesterday, Kevin McCarthy is working hard to cover what happened January 6th. John Berman noted it, too. "This weekend, House inority leader Kevin McArthur added a new chapter to history or tried to make a new chapter in history," he said. I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on. He didn't see it. When he ended the call, he told me he'll put something out to make sure to stop this. That's what he did. He put a video out later. "Kevin McCarthy, meet Kevin McAllister. You have to break it down in parts. The idea that Kevin McCarthy was the first person to tell Trump the riots were going on. He didn't see it. To buy that, you have to believe no one in the world, including the My Pillow guide, told the president a riot was happening a mile away. That's strange. "What's scary is that President Trump didn't see it. What he does more than anything else, he watches TV. That's his superpower. That's not only it. It's the praise for the timing in nature of Trump's response to the insurrection that day, that video. You know who once had a problem with that? Kevin McCarthy." He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action of president trump. "To recap, Kevin McCarthy, Kevin McCallister. This is not the first time McCarthy has been McCarthy. First there was -

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/goper-kevin-mccarthy-tries-rewrite-history