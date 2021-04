Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 21:38 Hits: 9

As India breaks daily global records for coronavirus infections, the U.S. has agreed to send key medical equipment and raw materials to help.

(Image credit: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/25/990676453/u-s-pledges-medical-aid-to-india-where-covid-19-is-overwhelming-hospitals