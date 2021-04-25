Rand Paul Cites John Lewis's Beating To Prop Up GOP Voter Suppression

Articles

Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday suggested that new Republican voter suppression laws cannot be racist because many of the backers of Jim Crow policies were Democrats over 50 years ago. During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that many companies had opposed voting restrictions passed by Georgia Republicans but they had not spoken out against a Democratic bill that would expand voting rights. "I'm still having trouble fathoming the hysteria that came from Coca-Cola and Delta and Major League Baseball over the Georgia bill," Paul explained. "We passed virtually the same bill in Kentucky. It was signed by a Democrat governor and it was lauded as actually expanding access because we expanded early voting in the same way they did in Georgia." Paul, however, did not address the increased barriers to absentee voting or the concern that lines at polling places will be longer in urban areas in Georgia due to the new law. "To hear all these Democrats shouting Jim Crow, Jim Crow -- do they not realize the history of the Democrat [sic] Party was Jim Crow," he continued, "that not any god-fearing Republican voted for Jim Crow. That Jim Crow throughout the South was done by Democrat [sic] legislators, that the people who were beating up John Lewis and pummeling him on the bridge in Selma were all Democrats?"

