Steve Scalise Racist-Splains Why DC Cannot Become A State

David Duke Without The Baggage Rep. Steve Scalise (CKK – LA) steps up to the Craps Table to throw the white dice to explain why majority Black Washington DC cannot become a state. Be prepared for a shock, Gentle Readers, it’s as racist as eff! In a memo on DC statehood, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise argues against it based on DC's crime rate, claiming the district "can't perform basic governmental duties like protecting its residents from criminals" pic.twitter.com/vwWPkGnV4Q — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 21, 2021 Snake Eyes! The blahs are violent is his implication! (Also, one can look up the crime statics in Scalise’s Louisiana and lo! carjackings happen there, too. Also.) If there’s one thing we learned from the January 6 Stupid Coup it’s that the DC has limited autonomy …by decree of Congress. Scalise, having lost that round, throws the white dice again! Scalise also argues the district is "not ready for statehood" because it "relies heavily on Congress to ensure its financial solvency, and local leaders are not ready for Congress to rescind funding for local projects and initiatives." pic.twitter.com/57LvXHtboE

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/steve-scalise-dc-statehood