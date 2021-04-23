First Day Of AZ Audit Of 2020 Election Goes Off The Rails Immediately

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that an order by a judge halting the Arizona audit will not go into effect. Well that didn't take long. The sketchy Arizona Senate GOP-ordered audit of the 2020 election began in earnest on Friday and almost immediately ran into trouble, with security concerns raised by Democrats prompting a judge to consider pausing the audit activities over the weekend.
