Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Frustrations are building among congressional Democrats as the party’s priorities pile up in the Senate.Legislation granting statehood to Washington, D.C., approved by the House on Thursday, is just the latest big agenda item that is set to stall...

