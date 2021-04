Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 18:20 Hits: 1

Maryland officials are launching an investigation into reports regarding death in police custody that were handled by former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, just days after his testimony in defense of former police officer Derek Chauvin drew criticism and calls for a review of his work.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ZwrLHXfJ5kg/maryland-officials-will-review-cases-handled-by-medical-examiner-who-testified-in-chauvins-defense