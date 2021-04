Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would endorse GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski for reelection during a joint interview with the Alaska Republican on Politico Playbook’s "Deep Dive" podcast. Manchin told the podcast said he would support...

