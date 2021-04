Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 15:09 Hits: 1

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in a Thursday podcast interview cast doubt on the importance of vaccinating the nation for COVID-19, saying he’s getting “highly suspicious” of the “big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine.”“The science tells us...

