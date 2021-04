Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 17:49 Hits: 1

President Biden is keeping his distance from police reform legislation negotiations on Capitol Hill, using his bully pulpit to publicly demand action on reform but leaving the legislating to lawmakers. The strategy is meant to give Republicans...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/550046-biden-takes-careful-approach-to-police-reform