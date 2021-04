Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

The designation, which came on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, reflects an effort by Biden to set a new tone on human rights, yet adds friction to an already strained relationship with Ankara.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/24/990292454/biden-calls-slaughter-of-armenians-a-genocide-posing-test-for-u-s-ties-with-turk