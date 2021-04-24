The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lauren Boebert Wildy Claims White People Are Being Denied Vaccines

Category: World Politics

Rep. Lauren Boebert took out her white hood this morning to join Tucker Carlson, and out of the blue claimed white people were being denied COVID-19 vaccines. Denying vaccine access to White people doesn’t make you woke, it makes you racist. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2021 I checked her Twitter feed, and don't know where she came up with this. There is no such thing as racism against white people, unless you are part of the new Trump Reich. If anything,white evangelicals are the people refusing to take any vaccine. Pew research has a good breakdown.

