Tiffany Cross Dries John Boehner’s Crocodile Tears With Sandpaper

Saturday, 24 April 2021

After Boehner turned down her show’s invitation, Cross decided to write the former speaker a public “Dear John” letter, addressing his best-selling book, “where you beat your chest about the crazies that exist in the Republican party and chide the Tea Party extremists that existed during your tenure on Capitol Hill.” CROSS: Well, here's some tea for you. This was and is your squad. After co-authoring the "Contract with America" with conservative Trump supporter Newt Gingrich in the 1990s, you kept your contract with future MAGA-hat wearers, championing everything from small government to big business and welfare reform, while the tobacco industry funded many of your political campaigns. And when that Tea Party that you hate so much helped you become House speaker, you became one of the most verbal opponents against the Affordable Care Act. And, in fact, your partisan petulance led to the infamous government shutdown because these extremists, as you now call them, refused to pass the budget that funded Obamacare. But, yes, please say more about these crazies and how you're somehow different. 23 million people who now have healthcare are listening. Cross went on to point out that while Boehner calls America “a land of immigration,” he aligned with the people he now calls “crazies” to block immigration reform in 2014. Then there’s Boehner’s hypocrisy on marijuana.

