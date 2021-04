Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 20:01 Hits: 7

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with John Kerry, President Biden's climate envoy, about this week's virtual climate summit and how the U.S. will meet its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/990281484/john-kerry-discusses-bidens-pledge-to-cut-greenhouse-gas-emissions