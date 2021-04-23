Ron Johnson Criticizes 'Big Push' To Get Everyone Vaccinated

Articles

Ron Johnson sees “no reason to be pushing vaccines on people.” I would think the nearly 600,000 dead would be incentive enough but perhaps the Wisconsinite sees things differently than most people. Honestly, who in good conscience casts a vote for a man like this? In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, arguing for more limited distribution of vaccines is the height of irresponsibility and assholery. Source: Forbes Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Thursday questioned the “big push” to ensure everyone is vaccinated against coronavirus, putting him at odds with many of his Senate Republican colleagues who have attempted to close the partisan gap in vaccination rates. In an interview with conservative Wisconsin radio host Vicki McKenna, herself a vocal coronavirus vaccine skeptic, Johnson launched into a condemnation of “vaccine passports,” a credential that would allow businesses to verify vaccination status. In the midst of a pandemic arguing for more limited distribution of vaccines is about the height of assholery.

