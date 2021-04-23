PA State Rep Admits Republicans Were Ones Committing Election Fraud

Articles

Oops! A Pennsylvania Republican legislator who screamed about election fraud in Trump's loss now admits in an interview with the Pennsylvania Capital Star it was actually Republicans. "Seth Grove is asked, who committed that fraud in Pennsylvania? Grove answered, 'Right. Republicans. But it's still election fraud. It doesn't matter who commits it. But I will say there's not like this mass amount of fraud that's going to shift hundreds of thousands of votes,' " CNN's John Berman said today. "When asked about his role in propagating the big lie, Grove responded, 'I can't help people believe everything on the internet.' " He brought on Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who was getting death threats at the time, thanks to people like Seth Grove. "I think people will remember you from when ballots were still being counted in Philadelphia, you were in public saying let us do this, the count is going well, everything is going according to plan. When you hear a Republican lawmaker in your state say out loud, there was fraud, yes, there was fraud but we were doing it, what are you supposed to think?"

