Rachel Maddow's Face As GOP Promotes Panty Hose For Big Oil

Published on Friday, 23 April 2021

On Thursday, Congressman Ro Khanna held a hearing in which he proposed ending subsidies for the oil and gas industry. This is in agreement with President Biden's plans on climate change. Of course, Republicans are horrified. Mah precious oil and gas subsidies! And one Republican wanted folks to know how important oil is to every beneficial product, including...panty hose. Representative Yvette Harrell (New Mexico, guess which party) said that without fossil fuels, we wouldn't have the plastic to make our computers, eyeglasses, and also pantyhose. Maddow's show tweeted, "Won't someone please think of the panty hose?" Just got around watching the Maddow clip on Yvette Herrell and panty hose. I just want the world to know I am from her District and I no way in hell voted for that idiot. — Luis Guerrero (@thelguerrero) April 23, 2021 Upon hearing Rachel talk about pantyhose: pic.twitter.com/Xv40kWmMCz

