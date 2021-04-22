Does Your Member Of Congress Vote With Or Against Biden?

Category: World Politics Hits: 2<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
An updating tally of how often every member of the House and the Senate votes with or against the president.
A. Donald McEachin
A. Drew Ferguson
Abigail Spanberger
Adam Kinzinger
Adam Schiff
Adam Smith
Adrian Smith
Adriano Espaillat
Al Green
Al Lawson
Alan Lowenthal
Albio Sires
Alcee L. Hastings
Alex Mooney
Alex Padilla
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alma Adams
Ami Bera
Amy Klobuchar
Andrew R. Garbarino
Andrew S. Clyde
André Carson
Andy Barr
Andy Biggs
Andy Harris
Andy Kim
Andy Levin
Angie Craig
Angus S. King Jr.
Ann Kirkpatrick
Ann Kuster
Ann Wagner
Anna G. Eshoo
Anthony Brown
Anthony Gonzalez
Antonio Delgado
Ashley Hinson
August Pfluger
Austin Scott
Ayanna Pressley
Barbara Lee
Barry Loudermilk
Barry Moore
Ben Cline
Ben R. Luján
Ben Sasse
Benjamin L. Cardin
Bennie G. Thompson
Bernard Sanders
Beth Van Duyne
Betty McCollum
Bill Cassidy
Bill Foster
Bill Hagerty
Bill Huizenga
Bill Johnson
Bill Pascrell Jr.
Bill Posey
Billy Long
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Blake D. Moore
Bob Gibbs
Bob Good
Bobby L. Rush
Bonnie Watson Coleman
Brad Sherman
Brad Wenstrup
Bradley Schneider
Brenda Lawrence
Brendan Boyle
Brett S. Guthrie
Brian Babin
Brian Fitzpatrick
Brian Higgins
Brian Mast
Brian Schatz
Bruce Westerman
Bryan Steil
Buddy Carter
Burgess Owens
Byron Donalds
C. Scott Franklin
C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger
Carlos A. Gimenez
Carol Miller
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Carolyn Maloney
Catherine Cortez Masto
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Charles E. Schumer
Charlie Crist
Chellie Pingree
Cheri Bustos
Chip Roy
Chris Jacobs
Chris Pappas
Chris Smith
Chris Stewart
Chris Van Hollen
Chrissy Houlahan
Christopher A. Coons
Christopher Murphy
Chuck Fleischmann
Chuck Grassley
Cindy Axne
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Claudia Tenney
Clay Higgins
Cliff Bentz
Colin Allred
Conor Lamb
Cori Bush
Cory A. Booker
Cynthia M. Lummis
Dan Bishop
Dan Crenshaw
Dan Meuser
Dan Newhouse
Dan Sullivan
Daniel Kildee
Daniel Webster
Danny K. Davis
Darin LaHood
Darrell E. Issa
Darren Soto
David Cicilline
David G. Valadao
David Joyce
David Kustoff
David McKinley
David Price
David Rouzer
David Schweikert
David Scott
David Trone
Dean Phillips
Deb Fischer
Debbie Dingell
Debbie Lesko
Debbie Stabenow
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Deborah K. Ross
Debra A. Haaland
Derek Kilmer
Devin Nunes
Diana DeGette
Diana Harshbarger
Dianne Feinstein
Dina Titus
Don Bacon
Don Beyer
Don Young
Donald Norcross
Donald Payne Jr.
Doris O. Matsui
Doug LaMalfa
Doug Lamborn
Dusty Johnson
Dwight Evans
Earl Blumenauer
Ed Case
Ed Perlmutter
Eddie Bernice Johnson
Edward J. Markey
Elaine Luria
Elise Stefanik
Elissa Slotkin
Elizabeth Warren
Emanuel Cleaver
Eric Swalwell
Filemon Vela
Frank J. Mrvan
Frank Lucas
Frank Pallone Jr.
Fred Keller
Fred Upton
Frederica Wilson
French Hill
G.K. Butterfield
Garret Graves
Gary C. Peters
Gary Palmer
Gerald E. Connolly
Glenn Grothman
Glenn W. Thompson
Grace Meng
Grace Napolitano
Greg Pence
Greg Stanton
Greg Steube
Gregory F. Murphy
Gregory W. Meeks
Gus M. Bilirakis
Guy Reschenthaler
Gwen Moore
Hakeem Jeffries
Haley Stevens
Hank Johnson
Harold Rogers
Henry Cuellar
Ilhan Omar
J. Luis Correa
Jack Bergman
Jack Reed
Jackie Speier
Jackie Walorski
Jacky Rosen
Jahana Hayes
Jaime Herrera Beutler
Jake Auchincloss
Jake LaTurner
Jamaal Bowman
James Comer
James E. Clyburn
James E. Risch
James Lankford
James M. Inhofe
James McGovern
Jamie Raskin
Jan Schakowsky
Jared Golden
Jared Huffman
Jason Crow
Jason Smith
Jay Obernolte
Jeanne Shaheen
Jeff Duncan
Jeff Fortenberry
Jeff Merkley
Jeff Van Drew
Jennifer Wexton
Jerrold Nadler
Jerry L. Carl
Jerry McNerney
Jerry Moran
Jesús \”Chuy\” García
Jim Baird
Jim Banks
Jim Cooper
Jim Costa
Jim Hagedorn
Jim Himes
Jim Jordan
Jim Langevin
Jimmy Gomez
Jimmy Panetta
Joaquin Castro
Jodey Arrington
Jody Hice
Joe Courtney
Joe Manchin
Joe Neguse
Joe Wilson
John A. Yarmuth
John B. Larson
John Barrasso
John Boozman
John Carter
John Cornyn
John Garamendi
John Hoeven
John Joyce
John Katko
John Kennedy
John Moolenaar
John P. Sarbanes
John R. Curtis
John Rose
John Rutherford
John Thune
John W. Hickenlooper
Jon Ossoff
Jon Tester
Joni Ernst
Joseph D. Morelle
Josh Gottheimer
Josh Harder
Josh Hawley
Joyce Beatty
Juan Vargas
Judy Chu
Julia Brownley
Julia Letlow
Kaiali’i Kahele
Karen Bass
Kat Cammack
Katherine Clark
Kathleen Rice
Kathy Castor
Kathy E. Manning
Katie Porter
Kay Granger
Kelly Armstrong
Ken Buck
Ken Calvert
Kevin Brady
Kevin Cramer
Kevin Hern
Kevin McCarthy
Kim Schrier
Kirsten E. Gillibrand
Kurt Schrader
Kweisi Mfume
Kyrsten Sinema
Lance Gooden
Larry Bucshon
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Underwood
Lee Zeldin
Linda Sánchez
Lindsey Graham
Lisa Blunt Rochester
Lisa C. McClain
Lisa Murkowski
Liz Cheney
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
Lloyd Doggett
Lloyd Smucker
Lois Frankel
Lori Trahan
Louie Gohmert
Lucille Roybal-Allard
Lucy McBath
Madeleine Dean
Madison Cawthorn
Marc Veasey
Marcia L. Fudge
Marco Rubio
Marcy Kaptur
Margaret Wood Hassan
Maria Cantwell
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Marie Newman
Marilyn Strickland
Mario Diaz-Balart
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Mark Amodei
Mark DeSaulnier
Mark E. Green
Mark Kelly
Mark Pocan
Mark R. Warner
Mark Takano
Markwayne Mullin
Marsha Blackburn
Martin Heinrich
Mary E. Miller
Mary Gay Scanlon
María Elvira Salazar
Matt Cartwright
Matt Gaetz
Matthew M. Rosendale
Maxine Waters
Mazie K. Hirono
Michael Burgess
Michael Cloud
Michael F. Bennet
Michael Guest
Michael T. McCaul
Michael Turner
Michael Waltz
Michelle Fischbach
Michelle Steel
Mike Bost
Mike Braun
Mike Crapo
Mike Doyle
Mike Gallagher
Mike Garcia
Mike Johnson
Mike Kelly
Mike Lee
Mike Levin
Mike Quigley
Mike Rogers
Mike Rounds
Mike Simpson
Mike Thompson
Mikie Sherrill
Mitch McConnell
Mitt Romney
Mo Brooks
Mondaire Jones
Morgan Griffith
Nancy Mace
Nancy Pelosi
Nanette Diaz Barragán
Neal Dunn
Nicole Malliotakis
Nikema Williams
Norma Torres
Nydia M. Velázquez
Pat Fallon
Patrick J. Leahy
Patrick J. Toomey
Patrick T. McHenry
Patty Murray
Paul A. Gosar
Paul D. Tonko
Pete Aguilar
Pete Sessions
Pete Stauber
Peter DeFazio
Peter Meijer
Peter Welch
Pramila Jayapal
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Ralph Norman
Rand Paul
Randy Feenstra
Randy Weber
Raphael G. Warnock
Rashida Tlaib
Raul Ruiz
Raúl Grijalva
Richard Blumenthal
Richard Burr
Richard C. Shelby
Richard E. Neal
Richard Hudson
Richard J. Durbin
Rick Allen
Rick Crawford
Rick Larsen
Rick Scott
Ritchie Torres
Ro Khanna
Rob Portman
Robert B. Aderholt
Robert C. Scott
Robert E. Latta
Robert J. Wittman
Robert Menendez
Robert P. Casey Jr.
Robin Kelly
Rodney Davis
Roger F. Wicker
Roger Marshall
Roger Williams
Ron Estes
Ron Johnson
Ron Kind
Ron Wyden
Ronny Jackson
Rosa L. DeLauro
Roy Blunt
Ruben Gallego
Russ Fulcher
Salud Carbajal
Sam Graves
Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
Sara Jacobs
Scott DesJarlais
Scott Fitzgerald
Scott Perry
Scott Peters
Sean Casten
Sean Patrick Maloney
Seth Moulton
Sharice Davids
Sheila Jackson Lee
Sheldon Whitehouse
Shelley Moore Capito
Sherrod Brown
Steny H. Hoyer
Stephanie I. Bice
Stephanie Murphy
Stephen F. Lynch
Steve Chabot
Steve Cohen
Steve Daines
Steve Scalise
Steve Stivers
Steve Womack
Steven A. Horsford
Steven Palazzo
Susan Collins
Susan Wild
Susie Lee
Suzan DelBene
Suzanne Bonamici
Sylvia R. Garcia
Tammy Baldwin
Tammy Duckworth
Ted Budd
Ted Cruz
Ted Deutch
Ted Lieu
Teresa Leger Fernandez
Terri A. Sewell
Thom Tillis
Thomas Massie
Thomas P. Tiffany
Thomas R. Carper
Thomas Suozzi
Tim Burchett
Tim Kaine
Tim Ryan
Tim Scott
Tim Walberg
Tina Smith
Todd Young
Tom Cole
Tom Cotton
Tom Emmer
Tom Malinowski
Tom McClintock
Tom O’Halleran
Tom Reed
Tom Rice
Tommy Tuberville
Tony Cárdenas
Tony Gonzales
Tracey Mann
Trent Kelly
Trey Hollingsworth
Troy Balderson
Troy E. Nehls
Val Demings
Van Taylor
Vern Buchanan
Veronica Escobar
Vicente Gonzalez
Vicky Hartzler
Victoria Spartz
Virginia Foxx
Warren Davidson
William Keating
William Timmons
Young Kim
Yvette D. Clarke
Yvette Herrell
Zoe Lofgren
Members’ predicted chance of voting with Biden on each vote are calculated using a regression for which the input is Biden’s 2020 vote margin in every member’s state or district and the output is the probability that a member will vote for the bill. The plus-minus on each vote is the difference between the member’s vote (100 percent for a “yes,” 0 percent for a “no”) and the chance of agreement. Averages do not include missed votes.
Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/biden-congress-votes/