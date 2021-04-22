The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Group That Pushed Pre-Insurrection Rally Hires Operative Behind &#8216;Stop The Steal&#8217; Robocalls

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

GOP Group That Pushed Pre-Insurrection Rally Hires Operative Behind &#8216;Stop The Steal&#8217; Robocalls

A political operative who was behind robocalls urging Trump supporters to march to the Capitol on the day of the joint session of Congress ratifying Joe Biden's electoral victory was hired on Thursday by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) — a prominent GOP group that has come under fire for promoting the rally that occurred shortly before the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3Vra2oydU_Q/republican-attorneys-general-association-hires-operative-stop-the-steal-robocalls

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version