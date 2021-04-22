GOP Group That Pushed Pre-Insurrection Rally Hires Operative Behind &#8216;Stop The Steal&#8217; Robocalls

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 22:46 Hits: 7

A political operative who was behind robocalls urging Trump supporters to march to the Capitol on the day of the joint session of Congress ratifying Joe Biden's electoral victory was hired on Thursday by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) — a prominent GOP group that has come under fire for promoting the rally that occurred shortly before the deadly Capitol insurrection.

