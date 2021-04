Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 17:44 Hits: 1

Two Senate Democrats wrote to a pair of federal agencies this week urging them to come up with recommendations for improving self-driving automobile software following a fatal crash involving a Tesla in Texas.Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549772-senate-democrats-ask-regulator-to-look-into-driver-assist-systems-after