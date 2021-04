Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:55 Hits: 12

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's address next week before a joint session of Congress.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549822-tim-scott-to-deliver-gop-response-to-bidens-speech-to-congress