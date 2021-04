Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:04 Hits: 6

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to retired General H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser to President Trump, about the relationship between the U.S. and China under President Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/990088380/ex-trump-national-security-adviser-monitors-bidens-approach-to-china