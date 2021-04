Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:04

Democratic lawmakers in the House have approved legislation that would make Washington, D.C., the 51st state. The measure passed along party lines, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

