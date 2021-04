Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 09:04 Hits: 6

Pressure is building for President Biden to keep a campaign promise and announce this weekend that the U.S. views the massacres of Amenians a century ago by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/23/990088453/biden-called-on-to-recognize-as-genocide-armenian-deaths-a-century-ago