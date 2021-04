Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

As tributes pour in honoring former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, who died Monday at age 93 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, VOA Midwest Correspondent Kane Farabaugh looks back on exclusive interviews with the Democratic politician who waged what he called “the good fight.”

Producer and camera: Kane Farabaugh.

