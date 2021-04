Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 01:22 Hits: 10

A Republican Arizona state senator broke ranks and voted against a GOP-backed measure that could remove tens of thousands of voters from the state's early ballot mailing list.

(Image credit: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/990026065/gop-arizona-state-senator-rejects-controversial-voting-bill-pending-election-aud