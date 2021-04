Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 29

The case involves a conservative nonprofit with ties to a Koch brothers-founded group that gave at least $1 million to fund a campaign to win Senate confirmation of her Supreme Court nomination.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/989595589/democrats-ask-justice-barrett-to-recuse-in-case-involving-nonprofit-donor-privac