Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:01 Hits: 29

The president opened a climate summit by announcing that the United States will aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half, based on 2005 levels, by the end of the decade.

(Image credit: Charlie Riedel/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/988051091/biden-makes-new-pledge-for-u-s-greenhouse-gas-emissions-a-50-cut