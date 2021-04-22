On 1/6, Capitol Hill Officer Told His Cops To Look For Anti-Trump Protesters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Huh. Why, it's almost as if there was a coordinated effort to let the MAGAts run wild with their seditionist attacks on Jan. 6th. Via CNN: Washington (CNN) A US Capitol Police officer directed "all outside units" on the morning of January 6 to only monitor for anti-Trump agitators "who want to start a fight," not any "pro-Trump in the crowd," according to the findings of a newly revealed internal investigation. Rep. Zoe Lofgren described the radio broadcast, the existence of which was not previously known, during a House Administration Committee hearing on security failures around the January 6 attack. In that transmission, the officer said: "Attention all units on the field, we're not looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd. We're only looking for any anti pro-Trump who want to start a fight," according to Lofgren, a California Democrat. Lofgren, who chairs the committee, said she was quoting from an account of the radio call, which was found by the Department Office of Professional Responsibility during its ongoing review of allegations related to officer conduct on January 6. She did not identify the officer.

