Oh Gawd William Barr Is Writing A Book

Politico reports: William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general who resigned two days before Christmas after disagreeing publicly with Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theories, recently sold a book about his time at the Justice Department, according to three people familiar with the deal. We're not told much more about this -- who the publisher will be, what the advance was -- but I don't expect the book to sell well. If Barr had laft office a year early, he might have been seen as a hero in MAGA World. But here are some of the most recent headlines about Barr at Gateway Pundit (which is where I go to measure Trumpist sentiment): * Barr Says He Will Not Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Election or Hunter Biden (December 21, 2020) * Bill Barr Did Not See Fraud Because He Refused To Look (December 26, 2020)

