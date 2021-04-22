Republican Takes COVID Denying And Anti-Vax To A New Level

Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

About this time last year, during the spring elections, Robin Vos was trying to convince people that it was perfectly safe to come out and vote in person despite the pandemic. Of course, he muted his message considerably when he tried to do this while wearing full PPEs, despite the fact that he was not going to be in any contact with members of the public. Fast forward to now and we see that Vos has become an anti-vaxxer. He put this picture up as his profile image: Image from: Robin Vos Facebook page Now that frame around Vos and his mistress-turned-third wife, which makes them resemble two turds in a toilet bowl, is a common one used by anti-vaxxers. As he started to receive severe blow back on that, he tried to backpedal by adding the comment that "No one is saying you should not get vaccinated but the idea that after you are vaccinated that you still have to live in fear is what I am so frustrated by" [grammatical errors are his]. The Democrats were quick to jump on Vos for his anti-vaxxer stance and his hypocrisy:

