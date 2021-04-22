The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Better Know A Wingnut, Virginia Edition

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

After justice was served and Derek Chauvin was rightly found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Amanda Chase said "the verdict today makes me sick." Will any Virginia Republican condemn this despicable racism? pic.twitter.com/4U2OCGgktt — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) April 21, 2021 Amanda Chase is special. She calls herself "Trump in heels," and this week she took to the campaign trail in the Virginia Governor's race to declare that the verdict "made her sick. Via WaPo, Chase analyzed the verdict for her apparently tiny "crowd." “Friends, today’s verdict makes me sick, I am so concerned about our law enforcement right now quitting. And you should be, too.” said the Republican. The twelve unanimous jurors in the case, according to Chase, "didn't acquit because they feared a violent backlash." Hey Amanda, maybe the violent backlash was George Floyd getting murdered by a police officer.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/better-know-wingnut-virginia-edition

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version