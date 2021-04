Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 21:20 Hits: 11

New footage and recordings of 9-1-1 calls reveal more detail about the Tuesday killing of Ma'Khia Bryant by a Columbus Police Department officer.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Ncc7eeo1G3A/police-release-videos-9-1-1-calls-around-killing-of-black-columbus-teen