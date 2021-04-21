‘Stop The Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Has A New Grift

Articles

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Ali (Akbar) Alexander laid low after the January 6 insurrection but he emerged the next month with plans for civil war and saying he was “plotting” to “do away with” both the press and the “systems that control us.” It seems that Alexander, who has previously pleaded guilty to two felonies, one related to property theft and the other to credit card abuse, got diverted. His new focus is a social media platform called BitClout. Right Wing Watch describes BitClout as “a combination of Twitter, Patreon, and Robinhood” where “Creators and celebrities can monetize their internet presence by allowing their fans to invest in their ‘creator coins,’ while general users can speculate and invest in people and posts to drive up their value as they would on the stock market." According to Right Wing Watch, Alexander has been prioritizing BitClout over politics. He now spends as much as 12 hours a day promoting BitClout on Clubhouse "to anyone who will listen."

