Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 10:01 Hits: 3

They are introducing legislation that would eliminate tuition and fees at public, four-year institutions for those from families earning up to $125,000 and make community college free for everyone.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/21/989176846/sanders-and-top-progressives-push-to-make-college-free-for-most-americans