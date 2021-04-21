Rep. Maxine Waters Takes Crap From Nobody, Chauvin Edition

Articles

Sometimes I wish I didn't have an editor, because then I could just title this post, "Rep. Maxine Waters Tells The Chauvin Judge To F*ck Right The Hell Off." But hey, I guess that's not all that happened in this segment, so it's probably a good thing I have an editor. Rep. Maxine Waters, perpetual target of racists/GOP/honestly-what's-the-diff-anymore spoke to Joy Reid in the aftermath of the supremely satisfying and somber vision of Derek Chauvin being led away in handcuffs. After detailing her decades-long history of living through racism and fighting oppression from the trenches, Rep. Waters opined on the guilty verdict for the man who murdered George Floyd. "So today is very special. Something very special has happened, but when I talk about why it is so important for us to have diversity and inclusion, it is because of Keith Ellison, who is the district attorney, to the degree that we get more people in these positions of power, particularly in the criminal system, we're going to be able to get more justice," she explained. This is why we need diversity. More than just white men in power, and in the rooms where decisions get made.

