Sunny Hostin Reacts: My Son Safer In South Africa Than Here

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Co-host of "The View" Sunny Hostin appeared on ABC News Tuesday night to reflect on the Chauvin guilty verdict. She noted that she is both a former prosecutor and also the mother of a Black man. As a prosecutor, she was aware that quick jury verdicts often mean conviction. But she did not dare to hope for the verdict that came down, guilty on all counts. As she reflected on the fact that her 18 year old son is in South Africa and that she feels that he is safer in South Africa than he would be in the United States, she broke down in tears. Full transcript below:

