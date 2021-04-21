Biden Helps Employers Give Paid Time Off For Vaccination

Articles

[Video above starts at the 7:49 mark. -eds] Good news and bad news. The good news is businesses can now be reimbursed for paid time off so their employees can get vaccinated AND recover from any side effects. The White House announced that "a paid leave tax credit that will offset the cost for employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide full pay for any time their employees need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or recover from that vaccination." NEW: President Biden today will call on all employers to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated or to recover from any side effects, and will include a paid tax credit for small businesses to do so, administration officials said. https://t.co/wYNB3Mld9l — Axios (@axios) April 21, 2021 The bad news... America's leading cause of death so far in 2021? Covid.

