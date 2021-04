Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 21:02 Hits: 0

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is placing a hold on President Biden’s nominee to oversee Medicaid, an apparent sign of the anger from Republicans over the withdrawal of Texas’s Medicaid waiver last week.Cornyn’s office said Tuesday that he would put up...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/549314-cornyn-places-hold-on-biden-medicaid-nominee