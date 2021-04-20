Trump Might Not Run, But No One In The GOP Can Beat Him

Articles

Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The first part of Ross Douthat's latest column makes the standard case for Ron DeSantis as a 2024 Republican presidential nominee: He was attacked for COVID recklessness, but his state's per-capita caseload and death numbers are about average for the country; he thrilled right-wingers when he lashed out at 60 Minutes for a piece on him that was subsequently criticized by fact checkers; he's surprisingly popular in his state even among non-Republicans; and on and on. But then we learn what Douthat really means when he suggests that DeSantis could be the 2024 candidate: Of course all of this means that he may soon attract the ire of a certain former president, who has zero interest in someone besides himself being the party front-runner for 2024.... Still, if you were betting on someone who could theoretically run against Trump, mano a mano, and not simply get squashed, I would put DeSantis ahead of both the defeated Trump rivals (meaning Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz) and the loyal Trump subordinates (meaning Mike Pence or Nikki Haley). Not least because in a party that values performative masculinity, the Florida governor’s odd jock-nerd energy and prickly aggression are qualities Trump hasn’t faced before.

