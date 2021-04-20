The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Keilar Compares Trump's Hannity Appearance To A 'Mean Girls Group Chat'

I'm happy to see that New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar is continuing the same sharp criticism she was famous for on her midday show. "Usually when a former president gives his first interview after leaving the White House, they wait longer than three months and they have something new to say. In Donald Trump's case, it was neither. He sat down with Sean Hannity's propaganda hour and just like person, man, camera, TV, we heard these hits before," Keilar said.

