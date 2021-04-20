FL Sheriff Warns New Residents Not To 'Vote Wrong' And Ruin Their Paradise

Articles

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned new Florida residents not to "vote the stupid way you did up north" during a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis to introduce his shocking new "anti-riot" law. Via Newsweek: "This is what we enjoy in Florida. This is the Florida we know and love," Judd said as he held up photographs showing residents at Walt Disney World and the beach. "We're a special place, and there are millions and millions of people who like to come here. And quite frankly, we like to have them here. So we only want to share one thing as you move in hundreds a day: Welcome to Florida. But don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north, you'll get what they got," the sheriff added, prompting applause from the group of law enforcement officers, lawmakers and state officials gathered. Judd's remarks were made moments before DeSantis signed the state's controversial "anti-riot" bill into law. The legislation, which was passed in Florida's GOP-controlled Senate last week, contains several provisions that crack down on protests in the Sunshine State.

