Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Rachel Martin speaks to former President George W. Bush and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) about the U.S. role in Afghanistan. President Biden last week announced the decision to withdraw US forces.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/20/989015645/congressman-adam-kinzinger-says-withdrawing-groups-from-afghanistan-is-the-wrong