Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

2020 election truther Mike Lindell's firm MyPillow launched a bizarre lawsuit on Monday against Dominion Voting Systems, accusing the election software firm of taking part in a coercive and byzantine plot to defame the bedding company.

