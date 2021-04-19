The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Sense Are You Making of the Post-Trump Era?

You see the question. Tell me what you're thinking, what sense you're making of the post-Trump Era. How does it feel? Withdrawal? Relief? Confusion? Perhaps as important as anything what do you expect? Over the next year and the next four? I've written in a few posts about what I've called the Politics of Opaqueness, how much the direction of events is now seemingly driven by decisions, developments, fortuitous and otherwise, that are outside of our view. Even more than this though, I think most people - myself included - thought we had a pretty clear view into what a post-Trump presidency would be like. Trump leaving doesn't mean the end of Trumpism, he'll continue to dominate the scene from the outside. In the event, I don't think much of that has turned out to be true. What are you seeing? Drop me your notes at the main email address.

