Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart News on Monday that he plans to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA,) following his threat to take action against the House Financial Services chair over her remarks urging protesters against police brutality to “get more confrontational.”

